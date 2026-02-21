#TechBytes: IIT BHU alumnus Madhav Jha co-founded Emergent Labs Technology Feb 21, 2026

Madhav Jha, an IIT BHU alum, is shaking up the tech world as co-founder and CTO of Emergent Labs.

Alongside his twin brother Mukund, he's built a San Francisco startup that lets anyone turn ideas described in plain English into real, production-ready apps using AI.

Since launching (launch year not specified in the source), Emergent Labs has reached five million users across 190+ countries and is already pulling in $50 million a year.