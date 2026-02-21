#TechBytes: IIT BHU alumnus Madhav Jha co-founded Emergent Labs
Madhav Jha, an IIT BHU alum, is shaking up the tech world as co-founder and CTO of Emergent Labs.
Alongside his twin brother Mukund, he's built a San Francisco startup that lets anyone turn ideas described in plain English into real, production-ready apps using AI.
Since launching (launch year not specified in the source), Emergent Labs has reached five million users across 190+ countries and is already pulling in $50 million a year.
Madhav's journey from IIT BHU to Silicon Valley
After studying Computer Science at IIT BHU and earning a PhD from Penn State, Madhav interned at Google while still a PhD student (year not specified in the source), did postdoctoral research at Sandia National Labs, and then worked as a machine learning engineer at Dropbox.
His path shows how deep tech skills can lead to big impact.
Emergent Labs raised $70 million in Series A funding
Emergent Labs's "vibe-coding" platform automates much of the architecture—UI, backend, databases, testing, deployment—though users may still need to supply API keys and the platform integrates external tools.
The company just raised $70 million from top investors like Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to grow its teams in San Francisco and Bengaluru.