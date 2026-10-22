TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 awards Intero Biosystems $100,000, spotlights 200 startups

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 just wrapped up, spotlighting 200 of the most exciting startups out there.

Intero Biosystems took home the $100,000 prize and the Disrupt Cup for their standout pitch, while Apate grabbed runner-up honors.

Beyond the competition, founders got to network with investors and potential customers and fellow founders, making it a big moment for anyone looking to break into tech.