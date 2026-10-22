TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 awards Intero Biosystems $100,000, spotlights 200 startups
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 just wrapped up, spotlighting 200 of the most exciting startups out there.
Intero Biosystems took home the $100,000 prize and the Disrupt Cup for their standout pitch, while Apate grabbed runner-up honors.
Beyond the competition, founders got to network with investors and potential customers and fellow founders, making it a big moment for anyone looking to break into tech.
Disrupt spotlights AI, health, legal innovators
This year's event brought fresh solutions from all corners, like Lola Vision Systems' a full-stack AI platform delivering sensor fusion, secure communications, and real-time inference on today's hardware, with purpose-built silicon on the horizon.
In health tech and consumer innovation, Uhura Bionics and Maka made waves too.
Special shoutout to Legali AI for providing a trauma-informed AI legal companion and ecosystem for the middle class and AI-native firms, with a focus on women who've faced abuse, and to Shogher Atanesyan of Ardook Data, who earned the Spirit of Disrupt award for her inspiring journey from volunteer to competitor, all showing how tech can drive real change.