TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 lands in San Francisco October 13
Technology
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 lands in San Francisco on October 13, bringing together founders, investors, and tech leaders.
More than 300 startups will be showing off their ideas in the Expo Hall, while the Startup Battlefield 200 gives select teams a shot at a $100,000 prize.
TechCrunch Disrupt features 200+ sessions
There's a packed schedule with more than 200 sessions led by more than 250 industry experts, covering everything from AI to how to scale up.
If you're thinking about going, early registration can save you up to $100, and there are extra discounts for groups and folks recently laid off.
If you want in on all this action (and deals), now's the time to sign up!