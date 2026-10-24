TechCrunch Founder Summit 2026 in Boston will examine scaling startups
TechCrunch Founder Summit 2026 lands in Boston on November 4, bringing together startup leaders like Steve Fredette, president, co-founder, and director of Toast, and Kent Bennett, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.
They'll dive into how to reinvent your company and know when you're truly ready to scale up.
Summit offers practical sessions, live pitching
The summit isn't just about talks: expect practical sessions on growth management with Rudina Seseri, founder and managing partner of Glasswing Ventures, AI integration with Lior Div, CEO and co-founder of 7AI, and crafting winning pitches with Dave Balter, venture partner at True Ventures and CEO of Edisyl.
Plus, live pitching rounds mean founders can get real-time feedback from investors and walk away with advice they can actually use.