TechCrunch Founder Summit November 4 at Boston's SoWa Power Station
TechCrunch is hosting its Founder Summit on November 4, 2026, at Boston's SoWa Power Station.
The event is all about helping startup founders tackle the big questions: think funding, leadership moves, and smart planning.
If you're interested, discounted tickets are up for grabs until October 16.
Founder Summit funding and hiring sessions
Expect expert-led sessions that break down how to raise money and lead a team in today's startup world.
Underscore partner Brian Devaney will share what's really happening in the investment scene, while co-founder and CEO of Cogent Security Vineet Edupuganti will talk about picking the right investors after raising $11 million himself.
Plus, you'll hear from HubSpot co-founder and Sequoia partner Brian Halligan and NEA partner Melissa Taunton on why early hiring decisions matter more than you think, and how to scale up with confidence.