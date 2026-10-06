TechCrunch Founder Summit November 4 at Boston's SoWa Power Station

Expect expert-led sessions that break down how to raise money and lead a team in today's startup world.

Underscore partner Brian Devaney will share what's really happening in the investment scene, while co-founder and CEO of Cogent Security Vineet Edupuganti will talk about picking the right investors after raising $11 million himself.

Plus, you'll hear from HubSpot co-founder and Sequoia partner Brian Halligan and NEA partner Melissa Taunton on why early hiring decisions matter more than you think, and how to scale up with confidence.