TechCrunch's Isabelle Johannessen to judge SusHi Tech Challenge Tokyo 2026

SusHi Tech expects about 60,000 attendees

This year's event expects around 60,000 attendees and features about 750 startups from 60 countries, with AI, robotics, resilience, and entertainment among its themes.

The SusHi Tech Challenge has drawn over 800 entries and offers a grand prize of ¥10 million.

Big names like NVIDIA and AWS are speaking, while Sony and Google will be there looking to team up with fresh talent.

Plus, city leaders from around the world are gathering to talk climate resilience.