TechCrunch's Isabelle Johannessen to judge SusHi Tech Challenge Tokyo 2026
TechCrunch is heading to SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, Asia's biggest innovation event happening April 27-29.
Isabelle Johannessen from TechCrunch will help judge the SusHi Tech Challenge, where startups compete for a spot in the Top 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt, putting them on the global stage.
SusHi Tech expects about 60,000 attendees
This year's event expects around 60,000 attendees and features about 750 startups from 60 countries, with AI, robotics, resilience, and entertainment among its themes.
The SusHi Tech Challenge has drawn over 800 entries and offers a grand prize of ¥10 million.
Big names like NVIDIA and AWS are speaking, while Sony and Google will be there looking to team up with fresh talent.
Plus, city leaders from around the world are gathering to talk climate resilience.