OpenAI and Jony Ive's AI device delayed over technical issues
What's the story
OpenAI's highly anticipated AI device, a collaboration with Apple's former design chief Jony Ive, could be delayed due to technical issues. The Financial Times reported that the team is still working on key aspects like personality and privacy. The device is expected to launch in 2026, but these unresolved problems could push back its release.
Technical challenges
Assistant's personality and privacy concerns
One of the major challenges is defining the AI assistant's voice and mannerisms. The device is meant to be "a friend who's a computer who isn't your weird AI girlfriend," an FT source said. Apart from this, OpenAI and Ive are also looking into potential privacy issues related to an always-listening device. The budget for the project could also be a hurdle, owing to the increased computing power needed to run these mass-produced AI devices.
Device specifications
Device will be 'always on'
The device, which is about the size of a smartphone, will have a camera, microphone, and speaker. It will be "always on," collecting data continuously to create a virtual assistant's "memory." This way, it can respond to users' requests without needing a trigger word. The device can be placed on a desk or carried around by the user.