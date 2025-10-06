OpenAI and Jony Ive's AI device delayed over technical issues

Technical challenges

Assistant's personality and privacy concerns

One of the major challenges is defining the AI assistant's voice and mannerisms. The device is meant to be "a friend who's a computer who isn't your weird AI girlfriend," an FT source said. Apart from this, OpenAI and Ive are also looking into potential privacy issues related to an always-listening device. The budget for the project could also be a hurdle, owing to the increased computing power needed to run these mass-produced AI devices.