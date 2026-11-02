Technology companies use AI model routing to balance cost, quality
Technology companies are getting serious about AI model routing, a smart way for businesses to pick the right AI model for each job, balancing cost, quality, and security.
As more companies juggle different models, this approach is becoming essential.
Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO of AI & Beyond, highlighted model routing as selecting the best AI model based on cost, quality, speed, security, or context.
IDC even predicts that by 2028, most leading AI-driven companies will be using dynamic model routing to work smarter and save money.
Snowflake, Databricks gateways manage AI spending
Snowflake's Cortex AI Gateway and Databricks's Unity Gateway are already putting this idea to work.
They help businesses cut costs by recommending the best-fit models and let teams manage spending with features like custom budgets and tracking dashboards.
These tools give companies more control over their operations and make scaling up with AI a lot easier.