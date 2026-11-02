Technology companies use AI model routing to balance cost, quality

Technology companies are getting serious about AI model routing, a smart way for businesses to pick the right AI model for each job, balancing cost, quality, and security.

As more companies juggle different models, this approach is becoming essential.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO of AI & Beyond, highlighted model routing as selecting the best AI model based on cost, quality, speed, security, or context.

IDC even predicts that by 2028, most leading AI-driven companies will be using dynamic model routing to work smarter and save money.