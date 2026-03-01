Tecno and Google Cloud join forces to boost Ella's capabilities
Technology
Tecno is teaming up with Google Cloud to make its AI smarter and more useful for people in emerging markets.
Their assistant, Ella, has grown from just following voice commands to giving helpful suggestions—like travel alerts based on live weather.
The big idea is to bring practical, everyday benefits right to your phone.
Tecno is blending Google's tech with local know-how
This partnership means Tecno can blend Google's tech with local know-how, making sure the AI works well in languages like Hausa and Swahili.
They're also building an AI agent that can handle tasks across different apps—all while keeping your data safe through on-device processing that follows global privacy rules.