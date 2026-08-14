Tecno launches Pova AI Buds Pro in India with translation
Technology
Tecno just dropped its Pova AI Buds Pro in India, packing some seriously handy features for anyone on the go.
These earbuds handle real-time translation across 78 languages, voice recording, and transcription, all for ₹14,999 (or ₹12,499 as a launch offer from August 22 on Amazon and Flipkart).
Includes up to 40-hour playback
You get up to 40 hours of playback with the charging case (which supports USB Type-C and wireless charging), plus powerful 48 dB active noise cancelation.
There's an eight-mic array for clear calls, dual-device connectivity, and a Quick Note button for instant audio recording.
The buds are also IP55-rated against dust and water.
Tecno says users will maintain control over their recordings, transcripts, and summaries.