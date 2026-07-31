Tecno reveals bezel-free concept phone debuting at IFA September 2026
Technology
Tecno just showed off a concept phone with a totally bezel-free display, meaning no black borders at all.
Thanks to some clever engineering and new screen-packing tricks, the whole front is pure screen, so videos and games look completely immersive.
The phone will make its public debut at IFA in September 2026.
Tecno's concept push draws anticipation
Tecno has been stepping up its innovation game lately.
Last year, its ultra-slim Spark concept was showcased; earlier this year, the phone that emerged from it took on the iPhone Air, and now this bezel-less design is raising the bar even higher.
While we've seen slick renders, everyone's waiting to see how it actually looks in real life when it hits the stage at IFA.