Teen Roy Kim invents device pulling water, becomes national finalist
Technology
Roy Kim, a 13-year-old from Whitford Middle School in Oregon, has created a device that literally pulls water out of thin air.
His invention uses condensation to collect moisture and water plants automatically, earning him a spot as one of the top 10 finalists in a national science competition for middle schoolers.
Roy Kim's device uses Peltier module
Kim's device could help tackle water shortages in farming by using a Peltier module and sensors to gather water and deliver it right when plants need it.
In early tests, it made 10 milliliters of water in just 2 hours with impressive efficiency.
Now, Roy is teaming up with a scientist mentor to improve his design before showing it off at the national finals in Minnesota this October.