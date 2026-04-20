Teenage boys increasingly choose AI chatbots over real life dating
Technology
More teenage boys are turning to AI chatbots for relationships instead of dating in real life.
The main draw? Chatbots feel safe: no awkward rejections or surprises.
Experts: Chatbots not building social skills
Many boys like that they can control the conversation and avoid emotional ups and downs with chatbots.
Pierluigi Casale from OPIT points out that while these digital relationships might feel easier, they don't help build important social skills like empathy or handling rejection.
Experts say it's fine to talk to chatbots, but real-life experiences matter for growing up confident and connected.