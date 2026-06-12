Telangana CID launches AI system in Hyderabad against cybercrime
Telangana's CID just launched a new AI-driven system to help police tackle modern crimes, especially cybercrime.
Unveiled in Hyderabad by DGP C.V. Anand, the Smart Crime Analytics and Data Management System aims to make investigations smarter and faster.
Telangana Police have been early adopters of tech for digital forensics and crime prevention.
AI analyzes data, speeds case tracking
The system uses AI for things like crime mapping, automated speech recognition in meetings, audiovisual recording, and quick content transcription.
It can sift through huge amounts of data to spot trends and patterns, making case reviews more thorough.
Plus, digitized victim feedback means better case tracking and improved investigation quality.
Registering cases on the CCTNS platform is expected to be quicker too, making policing a bit more high-tech in Telangana.