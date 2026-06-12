Telangana CID launches AI system in Hyderabad against cybercrime

AI analyzes data, speeds case tracking

The system uses AI for things like crime mapping, automated speech recognition in meetings, audiovisual recording, and quick content transcription.

It can sift through huge amounts of data to spot trends and patterns, making case reviews more thorough.

Plus, digitized victim feedback means better case tracking and improved investigation quality.

Registering cases on the CCTNS platform is expected to be quicker too, making policing a bit more high-tech in Telangana.