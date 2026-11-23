Telangana Cyber Security Bureau warns of Black Friday online scams
Black Friday deals are everywhere, but Telangana's Cyber Security Bureau is urging everyone to be extra careful online.
Scammers are setting up fake sites and sending out sketchy ads and links, especially on WhatsApp, SMS, and social media, to trick people into sharing personal or banking information.
Use trusted sites and call 1930
Stick to trusted shopping sites and always double-check URLs before you buy.
Never share sensitive information like OTPs, UPI PINs, or bank details, even if a deal looks amazing.
If something feels off or you get caught in a scam, report it right away by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.
Stay smart and shop safe!