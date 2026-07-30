Telangana revamps TG-iPASS with AI for fast transparent approvals
Telangana is revamping its TG-iPASS system, the platform that clears industrial projects, by adding AI tools to make approvals faster and more transparent.
Since launching in 2014-15, TG-iPASS has helped approve over 27,500 projects, bringing in huge investments and projected to create more than 1.89 lakh jobs across the state.
Upgraded TG-iPASS includes 'intent to invest'
The upgraded version will use AI for smarter predictions and smoother workflows.
There's a fresh "intent to invest" feature to connect with investors early, speeding up project launches even before paperwork is done.
A digital inspection platform will automate reports with images and signatures, plus a single PAN-based registration makes managing multiple business units way easier.
Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu says these changes will enhance transparency and speed in clearances.