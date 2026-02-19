Telangana's AI vision: $3 trillion economy, global AI hub by 2047

Major projects and goals in the plan

The state wants to build a massive AI City and Bharat Future City—India's first net-zero city.

There's also AIKAM (the country's first sovereign AI hub) and TGDeX, a data exchange platform already supporting 360+ AI models and more than 950 experts and startups.

By 2027, their digital services aim to reach 40 million people. It all ties into Telangana's goal of becoming a global AI hotspot and hitting a $3 trillion economy by 2047.