Telangana's AI vision: $3 trillion economy, global AI hub by 2047
Technology
Telangana just rolled out an ambitious AI plan at the Delhi summit, with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu sharing the vision to make Hyderabad India's answer to Shenzhen.
The focus is on driving AI innovation while making sure there are solid rules in place so people can actually trust these new tech changes.
Major projects and goals in the plan
The state wants to build a massive AI City and Bharat Future City—India's first net-zero city.
There's also AIKAM (the country's first sovereign AI hub) and TGDeX, a data exchange platform already supporting 360+ AI models and more than 950 experts and startups.
By 2027, their digital services aim to reach 40 million people. It all ties into Telangana's goal of becoming a global AI hotspot and hitting a $3 trillion economy by 2047.