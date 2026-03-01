Telecom companies will now have to quickly share spam data
TRAI now wants mobile operators to quickly share their AI-detected spam caller data on a blockchain—within just two hours of spotting anything suspicious.
This is the latest step in fighting those annoying spam and telemarketing calls that flood everyone's phones.
New rule comes into effect on March 29
With 300-400 million suspected spam calls and messages flagged every month, spam is still a huge headache—especially for gig workers and regular users who get caught in the mess.
TRAI's new rule targets unregistered telemarketers, which account for around 85% of spam complaints, shifting from waiting for complaints to actually stopping spammers before they reach you.
Telecom companies don't have to reveal their secret AI tricks, but they do need to act fast, with full compliance expected by March 29, 2026.