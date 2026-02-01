Telecom operators warn AI might block legit users
Telecom companies in India aren't happy with TRAI's new idea to use AI for blocking potential spam numbers after just 10 days of suspicious activity—even if no one complains.
Right now, numbers only get blocked after five actual complaints in 10 days.
TRAI says this move could help cut down on those annoying spam calls and texts that have been rising fast.
Operators say the AI might accidentally block legit users, like delivery workers or businesses who make lots of calls, making them go through a fresh KYC process to get reconnected—which is a hassle.
They also point out that their own systems already flag way more possible spam than what gets officially reported.
With spam complaints rising and most coming from unregistered telemarketers, everyone agrees something needs to change—but finding the right balance between stopping spammers and not bothering real users is still up for debate.