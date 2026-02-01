Telecom operators warn AI might block legit users

Operators say the AI might accidentally block legit users

Operators say the AI might accidentally block legit users, like delivery workers or businesses who make lots of calls, making them go through a fresh KYC process to get reconnected—which is a hassle.

They also point out that their own systems already flag way more possible spam than what gets officially reported.

With spam complaints rising and most coming from unregistered telemarketers, everyone agrees something needs to change—but finding the right balance between stopping spammers and not bothering real users is still up for debate.