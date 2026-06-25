Telecom vendors say government 0-flaw requirement unrealistic amid AI threats Technology Jun 25, 2026

Telecom gear makers like Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco are running into trouble with the government's demand that their devices be free from any vulnerability.

With cyber threats changing fast, thanks to AI, these companies say it's tough to guarantee zero flaws.

The required Pro Tem certification relies on vendors declaring their devices safe, but if any issues pop up later, they could face penalties.