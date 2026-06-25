Telecom vendors say government 0-flaw requirement unrealistic amid AI threats
Telecom gear makers like Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco are running into trouble with the government's demand that their devices be free from any vulnerability.
With cyber threats changing fast, thanks to AI, these companies say it's tough to guarantee zero flaws.
The required Pro Tem certification relies on vendors declaring their devices safe, but if any issues pop up later, they could face penalties.
NCCS extends pro tem certificate validity
To help out, the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) is updating its rules.
Pro Tem certificates now last two years instead of six months, but companies have flagged unclear standards and weak testing setups.
With mandatory testing planned to start from October 1, 2024, companies are asking for clearer rules and better support so they can keep up.