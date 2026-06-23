Telegram back on Google Play after India NEET leak ban

Pavel Durov hints WhatsApp influenced ban

Apple hasn't explained why Telegram took longer to reappear on its App Store.

The government met with Telegram representatives on June 3, leading to a blanket ban until June 22.

During the blackout, Telegram had to disable message editing until June 30.

CEO Pavel Durov openly criticized the ban and hinted that WhatsApp may have influenced it.

Despite all this, the NEET re-exam went smoothly with no reported issues.