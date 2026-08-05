Telegram CEO accuses extortionist of manipulating Apple into removing app
What's the story
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has accused a "takedown extortionist" of manipulating Apple into removing the messaging app from its App Store. The allegation comes after the app was briefly taken down on Monday night over child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that was planted by the attacker. However, it was reinstated after Telegram removed the content.
Attack details
'Technical trick' used to evade moderation tools
Durov explained that the attacker employed a "technical trick" to evade moderation tools by editing an old message in an active group chat with illegal content.
He said this was not a systemic problem but an edge case where someone used "backdated, effectively invisible content."
The CEO also stressed that illegal pornographic content in public groups isn't a widespread issue due to Telegram's effective moderation.
App Store action
Apple was manipulated into overreacting
After the takedown, Apple said a content review found CSAM that violated its App Store guidelines.
The tech giant added that Telegram "promptly removed the content and banned the user," which led to its return to the store.
However, Durov claimed Apple was manipulated into overreacting by an extortionist who demands ransom from group owners in exchange for not targeting their communities.
Risk alert
Incident poses systemic risk for mobile apps
Durov has warned that this incident poses a "potential systemic risk for every mobile app that hosts user-generated content."
He said Apple was manipulated into overreacting and didn't contact Telegram before removing it from the App Store.
The CEO's comments come amid speculation about the timing of a viral post from Telegram's official X account joking about getting GTA 6 before the full Epstein files.