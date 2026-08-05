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Home / News / Technology News / Telegram CEO accuses extortionist of manipulating Apple into removing app
Telegram CEO accuses extortionist of manipulating Apple into removing app
The app was briefly taken down on Monday

Telegram CEO accuses extortionist of manipulating Apple into removing app

By Akash Pandey
Aug 05, 2026
12:38 pm
What's the story

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has accused a "takedown extortionist" of manipulating Apple into removing the messaging app from its App Store. The allegation comes after the app was briefly taken down on Monday night over child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that was planted by the attacker. However, it was reinstated after Telegram removed the content.

Attack details

'Technical trick' used to evade moderation tools

Durov explained that the attacker employed a "technical trick" to evade moderation tools by editing an old message in an active group chat with illegal content.

He said this was not a systemic problem but an edge case where someone used "backdated, effectively invisible content."

The CEO also stressed that illegal pornographic content in public groups isn't a widespread issue due to Telegram's effective moderation.

App Store action

Apple was manipulated into overreacting

After the takedown, Apple said a content review found CSAM that violated its App Store guidelines.

The tech giant added that Telegram "promptly removed the content and banned the user," which led to its return to the store.

However, Durov claimed Apple was manipulated into overreacting by an extortionist who demands ransom from group owners in exchange for not targeting their communities.

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Risk alert

Incident poses systemic risk for mobile apps

Durov has warned that this incident poses a "potential systemic risk for every mobile app that hosts user-generated content."

He said Apple was manipulated into overreacting and didn't contact Telegram before removing it from the App Store.

The CEO's comments come amid speculation about the timing of a viral post from Telegram's official X account joking about getting GTA 6 before the full Epstein files.

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