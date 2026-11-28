Visiting a website could get you hacked, Telegram founder warns
What's the story
Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, has issued a major security warning for iPhone users. He said that hackers are targeting devices running on older versions of Apple's iOS. Durov warned that just visiting a malicious website could be enough for hackers to steal personal data from an iPhone. The warning highlights how security flaws in outdated operating systems can be exploited by cybercriminals.
Cyber threat
Telegram alerts users running older iOS versions
In a post on X, Durov warned that iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale.
He said, "If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Just opening a website can be enough to get you hacked."
In light of this threat, Telegram has started alerting users running older versions of iOS through its app. The platform urges them to update software to the latest version available for better protection against potential cyber threats.
Cyber attack
Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in outdated iOS version
Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in an outdated iOS version by using malicious websites and specially crafted web content.
These attacks could let them access sensitive information stored on a device without users having to download an app or knowingly install malware.
Apple has already acknowledged such threats, warning that researchers had discovered web-based attacks targeting older versions of iOS through malicious web content.
Security measures
Apple released software updates to fix vulnerabilities
In response to these threats, Apple released software updates to fix the vulnerabilities and advised users to keep their devices updated.
The company also warned that visiting a compromised website or clicking on a harmful link could put personal data at risk if the device was not updated.
This highlights the importance of staying up-to-date with software updates for enhanced security against potential cyber threats.
Twitter Post
Durov's post
🚨 iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale.— Pavel Durov (@durov) November 27, 2026
If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk.
Just opening a website can be enough to get you hacked.
We're sending this warning to all our users on older iOS versions: pic.twitter.com/k2BKf5N5ua