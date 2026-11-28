In a post on X, Durov warned that iPhone users are being hacked on a massive scale.

He said, "If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Just opening a website can be enough to get you hacked."

In light of this threat, Telegram has started alerting users running older versions of iOS through its app. The platform urges them to update software to the latest version available for better protection against potential cyber threats.