Telegram gets government order to block over 3,100 piracy channels
Telegram just got a government order to shut down over 3,100 channels accused of leaking movies, web series, audiobooks, and OTT content without permission.
Big streaming platforms like JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video had complained about their shows getting pirated.
The ministry issued a takedown notice under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, saying the channels were distributing content in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.
Telegram was given just 3 hours to block channels
On March 11, Joint Secretary C. Senthil Rajan sent Telegram a detailed notice listing all the offending channels, some with thousands of illegal links each.
Telegram was given just three hours to block these channels and save evidence for possible investigation.
The order used IT laws that hold platforms responsible if they ignore copyright violations after being notified.