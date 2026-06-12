Telegram returns to Wear OS for Pixel and Galaxy watches
Technology
Telegram just brought its Wear OS app back after dropping it in 2021.
Now you can use Telegram on smartwatches like the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch.
This move follows its recent Apple Watch launch, showing Telegram's push to make chatting easier on your wrist.
Telegram watch app supports chats, voice
With the updated app, you can check chats, send or listen to voice messages, and manage conversations right from your watch.
Some features (like viewing locations or sending stickers) are still Apple Watch only for now but are coming soon to Wear OS.
Plus Telegram has rolled out other upgrades: better bot formatting, markdown file support, and improved link handling across all devices.