Telegram's Bot API 10.4 adds interactive mini-apps in chats
Telegram just dropped a big update: now you can use interactive mini-apps right inside your chats!
Thanks to Bot API 10.4, developers can add cool HTML widgets directly into message bubbles, so things like tools and services are easier to use without leaving the conversation.
Message edits and ton connect support
Bots got smarter too; they can now refresh and change message content on the fly instead of sending new messages every time something updates.
Plus, with TON Connect support, you can confirm payments or transactions straight from your chat, making Telegram feel even more like an all-in-one platform for both fun and finance.