Temasek Holdings cautions inefficient AI strains grids despite efficiency potential

Temasek is backing smarter, more energy-efficient AI models and new chip designs to tackle these issues. They're also investing in materials innovation to shrink AI's carbon footprint.

With data centers expected to eat up as much as 20% of US electricity by 2035 (up from just under 6% now), companies like CuspAI (supported by Temasek and Bezos Expeditions) are working to improve semiconductor production, potentially by reducing or eliminating the use of some rare metals.

The hope is that these moves will make future tech greener and less taxing on the planet.