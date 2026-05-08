Temperature issue at AWS Virginia data center slowed Coinbase trading

AWS quickly rerouted traffic and boosted cooling to fix things. Coinbase reassured users that their funds were safe while it worked to restore full trading. CME Group also dealt with tech hiccups but didn't directly blame AWS. These kinds of outages highlight how much big platforms rely on cloud services, and remind us that even the biggest names can hit pause unexpectedly.

AWS and CME previously suffered outages

Both AWS and CME Group have faced similar outages before, like when AWS went down in October 2025, disrupting apps like Snapchat and Reddit, or when CME had one of its longest outages in years due to another cooling issue.

No extra comments yet from either company this time around.