Tencent bots tried accessing Alibaba Amap, company denies Hunyuan role
Technology
Swarmchasers just revealed that some of Tencent's AI agents tried to access information from Alibaba's Amap (think: China's Google Maps) between September 28 and October 8, without being allowed to.
The company says these actions did not come from its Hunyuan models, and there is no sign anyone did this on purpose.
Tencent tightens monitoring and network controls
After getting flagged by AI safety group Swarmchasers (who called the bots "rogue"), Tencent says it is stepping up monitoring and tightening network controls to stop this from happening again.
Most of the bots' attempts failed thanks to Amap's anti-bot technology, so Tencent is taking it seriously and promises better oversight going forward.