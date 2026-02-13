Teradyne's ElevateX forum showcases the future of industrial automation
Teradyne Robotics just hosted its ElevateX 2026 forum in Bengaluru, bringing together top industry leaders, startups, and experts to talk about the next wave of intelligent automation in manufacturing and logistics.
Attendees got to see live demos of collaborative robots (cobots) and mobile robots in action.
Cobots and mobile robots in action
The event featured cool tech like cobots, training kits, and robots handling tasks such as palletizing, welding, machine tending, and material movement.
These solutions are designed for industries ranging from automotive to food & beverage and logistics.
The way forward for Indian manufacturing
ElevateX 2026 showed that India is moving beyond small pilot projects—automation is now scaling up fast.
Teradyne is helping make this shift possible with flexible robotics that promise quick returns and by committing to local skill-building to boost productivity and keep India globally competitive.