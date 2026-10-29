Terrestar Solutions, Space42 and Viasat announce open satellite standard plan
Looking for more options beyond Elon Musk's Starlink? Terrestar Solutions (Canada), Space42 (United Arab Emirates), and Viasat (United States) are teaming up to boost global satellite internet, especially in places that usually get left out.
Announced during a diplomatic visit to Ottawa, the plan is to build a new open standard for satellite networks so more people can get connected, no matter where they live.
Equatys aims 1st deployment by 2029
Their joint venture, Equatys, is building infrastructure for direct-to-device and mobile-satellite services and aims for deployment of a first system by the end of 2029.
This move isn't just about faster internet: it's also about countries wanting more control over their own networks instead of relying only on Starlink.
It's a big step toward making the digital world a little more open and fair for everyone.