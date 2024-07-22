In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's Tesla is shifting its focus towards artificial intelligence and robotaxis, with plans for its Optimus robots to start working on electric vehicles by 2025.

The Optimus robots are expected to become available for industry clients by 2026

By Akash Pandey 07:37 pm Jul 22, 202407:37 pm

What's the story Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to have humanoid robots, named Optimus, in "low production" for internal use by 2025. High volume production for other companies is expected to commence in 2026, as per Musk's post on his social media platform X. Musk had previously stated in April that the Optimus robot would be capable of performing tasks in Tesla's EV factories by the end of this year.

Musk's ambitions

Tesla's past promises and current focus on AI

Musk's ambitious plans have not always been realized on schedule. In 2019, he promised investors that Tesla would operate a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020. However, last week he indicated that the unveiling of the robotaxi would take more time due to an "important design change" to the front of the vehicle. Recently, Musk has shifted his focus toward artificial intelligence (AI), robotaxis, autonomous driving software, and the Optimus robot.

Business pivot

Shift in strategy amid declining demand for EVs

Musk's shift in focus comes amid declining demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which currently constitute more than 80% of Tesla's quarterly revenue. Tesla is due to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Wall Street is expecting the company's margins to hit a more than five-year low. However, attention will also be directed toward Musk's ambitious plans for robotaxis and AI products.