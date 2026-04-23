Tesla selects Intel for 14A AI chips at Terafab Austin

Terafab deal lifts Intel shares

Terafab is all about meeting skyrocketing demand for AI chips, think robotics and self-driving cars, with help from SpaceX and xAI too.

The deal gave Intel's stock a nice bump (up 3.6% after hours), and the deal underscored its significance.

In fact, Intel shares have soared 51% recently, adding $100 billion to its value—thanks in part to this Tesla team-up.