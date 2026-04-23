Tesla selects Intel for 14A AI chips at Terafab Austin
Technology
Tesla just picked Intel to make its advanced AI chips at the upcoming Terafab facility in Austin, Texas.
Announced by Elon Musk, this move makes Tesla the first big customer for Intel's new 14A chip tech, a major step for both companies.
Musk sounded confident about the tech keeping up with Tesla's ambitious plans.
Terafab deal lifts Intel shares
Terafab is all about meeting skyrocketing demand for AI chips, think robotics and self-driving cars, with help from SpaceX and xAI too.
The deal gave Intel's stock a nice bump (up 3.6% after hours), and the deal underscored its significance.
In fact, Intel shares have soared 51% recently, adding $100 billion to its value—thanks in part to this Tesla team-up.