Tesla's AI chip design team to be based in South Korea

Tesla's ambitious $16.4 billion plan for AI chips

This move is part of Tesla's $16.4 billion plan to design new AI chips about every 12 months.

They've also signed a foundry agreement with Samsung Foundry, and aim to achieve a faster chip design cadence than rivals such as NVIDIA.

By tapping into South Korea's engineering talent, especially from Hwaseong fabs, Tesla wants to power up its self-driving cars and robotics.