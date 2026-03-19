Tesla's AI6 chips could be ready by December: Musk
Technology
Tesla might be able to tape out its new AI6 chips in December, according to Elon Musk.
These chips are likely to be used in Tesla's self-driving cars and upcoming humanoid robots, marking a big step in their tech game.
Samsung to manufacture the chips
Samsung will produce the chips using advanced 2-nanometer technology, thanks to a $16.5 billion deal between the two companies.
Production is planned for the second half of 2027, showing just how seriously both brands are taking the future of smart vehicles and robotics.