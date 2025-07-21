Next Article
Tesla's new diner serves foodie via your car screen
Tesla just opened a diner on Santa Monica Boulevard that mixes classic drive-in vibes with some serious tech upgrades.
You can pull up in your car, order burgers, wings, or milkshakes (all in Cybertruck-themed packaging) right from your Tesla screen, and catch a movie while the audio streams straight through your car speakers.
Tesla's robot Optimus hands out popcorn
Launched on July 14, 2025, the spot comes with 80 Superchargers for easy charging.
Inside, Tesla's robot Optimus hands out popcorn for that extra futuristic touch.
Elon Musk called it "one of the coolest spots in LA," and content creator Jacklyn Dallas said the blend of nostalgia and tech makes it a must-visit for both Tesla fans and anyone into classic Americana.