Tesla's new diner serves foodie via your car screen

Tesla's robot Optimus hands out popcorn

Launched on July 14, 2025, the spot comes with 80 Superchargers for easy charging.

Inside, Tesla's robot Optimus hands out popcorn for that extra futuristic touch.

Elon Musk called it "one of the coolest spots in LA," and content creator Jacklyn Dallas said the blend of nostalgia and tech makes it a must-visit for both Tesla fans and anyone into classic Americana.