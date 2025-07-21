Next Article
'Quick Recap'—WhatsApp's AI tool that summarizes your unread messages
WhatsApp is testing "Quick Recap," an AI-powered tool that sums up unread messages from up to five chats at once.
It's designed to help you catch up fast, so you don't have to scroll through endless group chats or missed messages.
How to use the 'Quick Recap' feature
Just pick the chats you want, tap the three-dot menu in your Chats tab, and hit Quick Recap for a speedy summary.
The feature is currently in early beta for Android and will roll out more widely soon.
All summaries are encrypted using Meta's Private Processing tech—so only you can see them, not even WhatsApp or Meta.