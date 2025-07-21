Apple's foldable iPhone to cost up to $2,500: Details here

The foldable iPhone will reportedly feature a roomy 7.8-inch inner display that opens up like a tablet, plus a handy 5.5-inch outer screen for everyday use. It's expected to be about 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded and just under 5mm when open. Apple is working on minimizing screen creases with new design tricks like a metal plate under the display and a tough liquid metal hinge.

Competing against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

This device will go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which dropped this year with its own big screen and powerful camera setup.

While Samsung focuses on camera specs, Apple seems set on smooth engineering, fewer creases, and tight integration with iOS 27—especially for multitasking fans.

Early production will be limited and aimed at premium markets like China, so snagging one might not be easy at first!