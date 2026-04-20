Texas A&M nasal spray reverses memory loss in older mice
Scientists at Texas A&M have developed a nasal spray that helped older mice get their memory back by calming down brain inflammation, which is linked to age-related cognitive decline and thought to play a role in Alzheimer's disease and age-related memory loss.
The treatment uses tiny particles from human stem cells to target the hippocampus, the part of the brain that handles learning and memory.
Researchers say human trials needed
The spray worked on both male and female mice about the age of humans in their late 50s or 60s, improving their memory noticeably.
Since these results are promising, researchers say human trials will be needed to see whether this could help people with mild cognitive impairment.
If it works out, this could be a simple, non-invasive way to keep our brains healthier as we age.