Texas A&M scientists regrow amputated mouse digits with 2 proteins
Texas A&M scientists just pulled off something wild: they managed to regrow amputated mouse digits using two natural proteins, FGF2 and BMP2.
Instead of scar tissue, the mice actually rebuilt complex body parts like bones and joints.
This breakthrough suggests mammals might have hidden abilities to repair themselves, opening doors for future treatments that could help people heal better after injuries.
FGF2 induced blastema, BMP2 guided regeneration
Researchers treated the wounds with FGF2 to kickstart a blastema (a bundle of cells needed for regrowth), then used BMP2 to guide those cells into forming real tissues: bones, cartilage, tendons, and even working joints.
The coolest part? Cells that usually cause scars were reprogrammed to help rebuild instead.
If this works in humans someday, it could mean much less scarring and much more actual healing after injuries.