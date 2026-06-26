Texas A&M scientists regrow amputated mouse digits with 2 proteins

FGF2 induced blastema, BMP2 guided regeneration

Researchers treated the wounds with FGF2 to kickstart a blastema (a bundle of cells needed for regrowth), then used BMP2 to guide those cells into forming real tissues: bones, cartilage, tendons, and even working joints.

The coolest part? Cells that usually cause scars were reprogrammed to help rebuild instead.

If this works in humans someday, it could mean much less scarring and much more actual healing after injuries.