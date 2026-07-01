Texas A&M study links viral infection to Parkinson's-related brain changes
Technology
A new Texas A&M study suggests that certain viral infections could kick-start changes in the brain linked to Parkinson's disease.
Researchers found that mice infected with a specific virus developed lasting motor problems, like trouble moving smoothly, even after the infection was gone.
These issues were tied to damage in dopamine-producing neurons, which are key for movement.
Candice Brinkmeyer-Langford backs study's Parkinson's model
This research adds weight to the idea that viruses can cause long-term neurological effects and might help explain how Parkinson's disease develops alongside genetics and environment.
Geneticist Candice Brinkmeyer-Langford said the team anticipates that their model can serve as a novel tool to unravel the complex etiology of Parkinson's disease.