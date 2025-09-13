Texas can cut off data centers to prevent blackouts
Big tech's ever-growing data centers are putting serious pressure on US electricity grids.
To avoid blackouts, Texas passed a law in June 2025 letting utilities disconnect big users—like these data hubs—during power crises.
This move comes after the deadly freeze and outages back in 2021.
Data centers could add 32 gigawatts to peak demand
In places like the mid-Atlantic, data centers could add 32 gigawatts to peak demand by 2030—way more than new power plants can handle.
The grid operator PJM is considering denying guaranteed power to new data centers if things get tight, especially during emergencies.
Tech giants want more flexible rules
Tech giants say not all their facilities have the same backup options and want more flexible rules and incentives for cutting usage when needed.
Google, for example, has promised to scale back non-essential power use at its Indiana center during high-demand times—a way to help manage spikes and delay expensive new plants.
Energy costs are rising nationwide
Data centers now eat up a huge chunk of electricity just as energy costs rise nationwide.
With demand from these facilities outstripping what new plants provide—especially in Texas and the mid-Atlantic—the debate highlights how urgent it is to rethink energy policy so growth doesn't come at the cost of reliability or higher bills for everyone else.