Texas scientists create 'molecular jackhammer' cancer treatment using near-infrared light
Technology
Scientists in Texas have created a new cancer treatment called the "molecular jackhammer."
It works by sending special dye molecules to attach to the outside of cancer cells and hitting them with near-infrared light.
This makes the molecules vibrate super fast, so fast they actually break open the cancer cells, all in just a few minutes.
Targeted cancer cells 99% destroyed
Early lab tests were impressive: 99% of targeted cancer cells were wiped out, and one-half of mice with melanoma ended up cancer-free.
The best part? Cancer cells can't easily become resistant to this method, unlike with many drugs.
Plus, it's non-invasive and could reach deep tissues without surgery, making it both safer and more precise for future treatments.