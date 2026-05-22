Texas sues Meta over WhatsApp's encryption claims
What's the story
The Texas Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against WhatsApp and its parent company Meta Platforms. The suit alleges that the companies have misled consumers about the strength and scope of WhatsApp's encryption measures. The lawsuit was filed in Harrison County court under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which is the state's primary consumer protection law.
Encryption claims
WhatsApp falsely assures users about message encryption: Texas AG
The lawsuit claims that WhatsApp and Meta have falsely assured users that their messages are encrypted. The complaint alleges these companies actually have access to "virtually all" private communications on the messaging app. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, "WhatsApp markets its services as secure and encrypted, but it does not deliver on those promises."
Denial and demands
Meta denies allegations in lawsuit
Responding to the lawsuit, a Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the allegations are false. He emphasized that WhatsApp cannot access people's encrypted communications. The Texas lawsuit seeks a court order barring both companies from accessing Texans' WhatsApp messages without their consent. It also demands monetary penalties.
Evidence presented
Case bolstered by federal investigation and whistleblower report
The Texas lawsuit cites media reports of a federal investigation into claims that Meta had access to unencrypted WhatsApp messages. It also references a whistleblower report submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These pieces of evidence were used to bolster the case against WhatsApp and Meta, for allegedly misleading consumers about the strength and scope of WhatsApp's encryption measures.