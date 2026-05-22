Texas sues Meta over WhatsApp's encryption claims

The Texas Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against WhatsApp and its parent company Meta Platforms. The suit alleges that the companies have misled consumers about the strength and scope of WhatsApp's encryption measures. The lawsuit was filed in Harrison County court under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which is the state's primary consumer protection law.

Encryption claims WhatsApp falsely assures users about message encryption: Texas AG The lawsuit claims that WhatsApp and Meta have falsely assured users that their messages are encrypted. The complaint alleges these companies actually have access to "virtually all" private communications on the messaging app. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, "WhatsApp markets its services as secure and encrypted, but it does not deliver on those promises."

Denial and demands Meta denies allegations in lawsuit Responding to the lawsuit, a Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the allegations are false. He emphasized that WhatsApp cannot access people's encrypted communications. The Texas lawsuit seeks a court order barring both companies from accessing Texans' WhatsApp messages without their consent. It also demands monetary penalties.

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