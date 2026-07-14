Thai scientists name Uragasaurus kalasinensis, 1st mamenchisaurid found in Thailand

Thai scientists have uncovered a brand-new dinosaur species called Uragasaurus kalasinensis, which lived about 150 million years ago.

This gentle giant, discovered in Kalasin Province, belongs to the Mamenchisauridae family, famous for their super-long necks.

It is the first time this dinosaur group has been spotted in Thailand, stretching their ancient territory beyond China and giving us fresh clues about how dinosaurs spread across Asia.