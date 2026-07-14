Thai scientists name Uragasaurus kalasinensis, 1st mamenchisaurid found in Thailand
Thai scientists have uncovered a brand-new dinosaur species called Uragasaurus kalasinensis, which lived about 150 million years ago.
This gentle giant, discovered in Kalasin Province, belongs to the Mamenchisauridae family, famous for their super-long necks.
It is the first time this dinosaur group has been spotted in Thailand, stretching their ancient territory beyond China and giving us fresh clues about how dinosaurs spread across Asia.
Phu Noi vertebra identifies new species
After years of digging at the Phu Noi fossil site, researchers finally identified Uragasaurus from a unique vertebra buried among thousands of bones.
Using advanced CT scans, they confirmed its special features and officially added it to the dinosaur family tree.
The find was recently published in Nature and helps us understand more about these massive plant-eaters from the Jurassic period.