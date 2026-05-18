Thai team with UK researchers unearth Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur
Technology
A team in Thailand just uncovered Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, the largest dinosaur ever found in Southeast Asia.
This giant was discovered after villagers spotted huge bones near a pond about a decade ago, leading researchers from the UK and Thailand to investigate the find.
Life-size Nagatitan replica at Thainosaur Museum
Nagatitan was a long-necked, plant-eating sauropod that lived around 100-120 million years ago.
It stretched about 27 meters and weighed as much as nine adult Asian elephants!
Its name is a cool mashup of local legends (the naga serpent), Greek mythology (Titans), and the province where it was found.
The discovery gives scientists new clues about dinosaur evolution in Asia, and you can actually see a life-size replica at Bangkok's Thainosaur Museum.