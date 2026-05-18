Thai team with UK researchers unearth Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur

Life-size Nagatitan replica at Thainosaur Museum

Nagatitan was a long-necked, plant-eating sauropod that lived around 100-120 million years ago.

It stretched about 27 meters and weighed as much as nine adult Asian elephants!

Its name is a cool mashup of local legends (the naga serpent), Greek mythology (Titans), and the province where it was found.

The discovery gives scientists new clues about dinosaur evolution in Asia, and you can actually see a life-size replica at Bangkok's Thainosaur Museum.