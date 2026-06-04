Thailand's Consumer Council suing Meta over scam ads June 8
Thailand's Consumer Council is gearing up to sue Meta (Facebook's parent company) on June 8.
They say Facebook let scam ads run wild, stuff like fake investment schemes and undelivered goods, and didn't do enough to protect users.
Over the past two years, more than 3,700 complaints have piled up about these scams.
Thailand's council pressed Meta over scams
The council spent more than a year asking Meta to crack down on dodgy ads but got nowhere.
Saree Ongsomwang, who leads the council, shared that "The case is based on both legal and ethical concerns about Facebook's role in allowing fraudulent activities to continue."
With more than 51 million Thai users on Facebook, they hope this move pushes for better consumer protection.
Meanwhile, Meta insists it works with regulators and police to fight scams, but global pressure for stricter rules keeps growing.