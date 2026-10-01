Thales CEO Patrice Caine warns of AI and quantum threats
Technology
AI is shaking up cybersecurity in big ways, both for attackers and defenders.
At the Thales Cyber Summit 2026, Thales Chairman and CEO Patrice Caine pointed out that while AI can help hackers move faster, it also gives security teams better tools to fight back.
He also flagged quantum computing as a future risk since it could break through today's data protections.
Thales launches post-quantum Luna 8 HSM
To keep up with these threats, Thales has launched Luna 8, a hardware security module using post-quantum cryptography to protect sensitive information from tomorrow's quantum hacks.
Their CipherTrust tool uses AI to spot and fix weak spots automatically.
Plus, Thales is now working with Google Cloud to boost the security of AI systems even further.