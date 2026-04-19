The 8849 Tank Pad Ultra claims brightest 1080p pico projector

Tank Pad Ultra IP68 IP69K rated

This tablet isn't just about the projector. You get a 50MP main camera, a 64MP night-vision camera (with infrared LEDs), and even a laser rangefinder for quick measurements.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, it supports fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections, plus up to 32GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The huge 23,400mAh battery keeps you going all day (though heavy projector use will drain it faster).

Starting at $599, it's IP68/IP69K-rated, meaning it laughs off dust, water jets, and extreme weather, perfect if you're always on the move or working outdoors.