The 8849 Tank Pad Ultra claims brightest 1080p pico projector
Say hello to the Tank Pad Ultra from 8849, a tough-as-nails tablet that is claimed to feature the brightest 1080p pico projector in its class.
It's got auto-focus and works from half a meter up to four meters, making it handy for sharing videos or slides pretty much anywhere.
Tank Pad Ultra IP68 IP69K rated
This tablet isn't just about the projector. You get a 50MP main camera, a 64MP night-vision camera (with infrared LEDs), and even a laser rangefinder for quick measurements.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, it supports fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections, plus up to 32GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The huge 23,400mAh battery keeps you going all day (though heavy projector use will drain it faster).
Starting at $599, it's IP68/IP69K-rated, meaning it laughs off dust, water jets, and extreme weather, perfect if you're always on the move or working outdoors.