The Economic Times launches Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026
The Economic Times is rolling out the "Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026" to spotlight game-changing AI tools that help Chief Operating Officers (COOs) handle real-world business challenges.
The awards focus on tech like predictive analytics, automation, and real-time intelligence: basically, anything that makes running big operations smarter and smoother.
There's even a special category just for COOs, highlighting solutions in areas like supply chains, workforce planning, and workflow management.
Nominations open until July 15 2026
If you or your team are building cool AI products that boost efficiency or help companies stay ahead of disruptions, nominations are open until July 15, 2026.
It's a chance for innovators to get recognized for making workplaces more resilient and future-ready, all while showing off how powerful AI can be in shaping tomorrow's businesses.